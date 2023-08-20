After going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .278 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Blackmon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .438 with one homer.

In 45 of 61 games this year (73.8%) Blackmon has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).

He has homered in 9.8% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon has driven in a run in 21 games this season (34.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (14.8%).

In 50.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (13.1%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 25 .301 AVG .245 .383 OBP .333 .496 SLG .372 15 XBH 8 4 HR 2 22 RBI 8 15/17 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0

