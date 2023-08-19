Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Rafael Devers and others are available in the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox matchup at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, starting at 1:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Cole Stats

Gerrit Cole (10-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 26th start of the season.

He has 18 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

The 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks third, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 13 6.0 6 2 2 6 2 at White Sox Aug. 7 7.0 5 4 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 8 2 at Orioles Jul. 28 7.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 6.1 5 2 2 10 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Gerrit Cole's player props with BetMGM.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 49 RBI (122 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashed .267/.333/.433 so far this year.

Torres hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a walk.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 23 home runs, 55 walks and 47 RBI (66 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashed .281/.413/.621 so far this year.

Judge has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Devers Stats

Devers has 26 doubles, 27 home runs, 43 walks and 83 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .264/.337/.509 slash line so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 40 walks and 75 RBI (122 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .289/.355/.483 so far this year.

Turner takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.