The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .241 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 104 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.0% of those games.

He has homered in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 41.3% of his games this season (43 of 104), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .282 AVG .200 .361 OBP .278 .436 SLG .307 23 XBH 12 3 HR 5 21 RBI 18 33/22 K/BB 48/21 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings