Elias Díaz vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Elias Diaz (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .264.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 107 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.2% of those games.
- In 11.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.9% of his games this year, Diaz has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 31 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|54
|.294
|AVG
|.236
|.338
|OBP
|.297
|.500
|SLG
|.338
|21
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|21
|36/14
|K/BB
|52/15
|2
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens (1-5) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.
