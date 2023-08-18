The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Coors Field.

The Rockies are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog White Sox have -105 odds to win. The matchup's total is listed at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rockies -115 -105 12 -110 -110 - - -

Sportsbooks have not installed the Rockies as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rockies and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Rockies are 2-2-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have a 4-9 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 30.8% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Colorado has gone 4-9 (30.8%).

The Rockies have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Colorado has played in 120 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-68-0).

The Rockies have put together a 15-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.7% of the time).

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-32 20-43 19-29 27-46 28-53 18-22

