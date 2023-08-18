Nolan Jones vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Nolan Jones -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on August 18 at 8:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .271 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
- In 59.4% of his games this season (38 of 64), Jones has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (23.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (17.2%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this season (19 of 64), with more than one RBI 10 times (15.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year (24 of 64), with two or more runs five times (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|35
|.271
|AVG
|.270
|.352
|OBP
|.348
|.500
|SLG
|.500
|10
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|18
|28/12
|K/BB
|56/14
|5
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (166 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (5-10 with a 4.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.