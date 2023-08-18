Nolan Jones -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on August 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Michael Kopech

SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .271 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

In 59.4% of his games this season (38 of 64), Jones has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (23.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (17.2%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this season (19 of 64), with more than one RBI 10 times (15.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year (24 of 64), with two or more runs five times (7.8%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 35 .271 AVG .270 .352 OBP .348 .500 SLG .500 10 XBH 16 6 HR 6 14 RBI 18 28/12 K/BB 56/14 5 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings