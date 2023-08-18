Marcos Giron goes into the Winston-Salem Open after his Western & Southern Open came to a close with a defeat at the hands of Diego Schwartzman in the qualification round 1. Giron's first opponent is Michael Mmoh (in the round of 32). Giron is +2500 to win at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

Giron at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 18-27

August 18-27 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Giron's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open, on Tuesday, August 22 (at 7:50 PM ET), Giron will play Mmoh.

Giron Stats

Giron most recently played on August 12, 2023, a 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 98-ranked Schwartzman in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.

Giron is 28-27 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.

Giron is 18-17 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 55 matches over the past year, across all court types, Giron has averaged 24.7 games.

In his 35 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Giron has averaged 24.2 games.

Over the past 12 months, Giron has been victorious in 23.0% of his return games and 78.3% of his service games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Giron has been victorious in 21.5% of his return games and 77.7% of his service games.

