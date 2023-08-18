The Seattle Storm (9-21) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.1 points per game) when they square off against Napheesa Collier (third in league, 21.4) and the Minnesota Lynx (14-16) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Storm matchup.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-2) 161.5 -125 +105
BetMGM Lynx (-1.5) 161.5 -125 +105
PointsBet Lynx (-1.5) 161.5 -130 +100
Tipico Lynx (-2.5) 162.5 -140 +110

Lynx vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Lynx have won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • The Storm have put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota has covered the spread four times this season (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, Seattle has an ATS record of 14-11.
  • The Lynx and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times this season.
  • A total of 12 Storm games this year have gone over the point total.

