On Friday, Ezequiel Tovar (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .296 and a team-best slugging percentage of .432 this season.

In 70.2% of his 114 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has driven home a run in 40 games this season (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 50 of 114 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .287 AVG .237 .329 OBP .264 .464 SLG .400 22 XBH 21 6 HR 7 28 RBI 25 55/9 K/BB 69/9 2 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings