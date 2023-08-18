Charlie Blackmon vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .274.
- Blackmon has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 8.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 32.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games.
- In 29 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|25
|.296
|AVG
|.245
|.375
|OBP
|.333
|.480
|SLG
|.372
|14
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|8
|15/15
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (166 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (5-10) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.58, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
