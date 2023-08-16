The Arizona Diamondbacks (60-60) and Colorado Rockies (46-74) play on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable starters are Slade Cecconi for the Diamondbacks and Austin Gomber (9-9) for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cecconi - ARI (0-0, 2.84 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.33 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber (9-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 25th of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.33, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .294 batting average against him.

Gomber is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the season.

Gomber is trying for his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Austin Gomber vs. Diamondbacks

He will face off against a Diamondbacks team that is batting .254 as a unit (11th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (ninth in the league) with 133 total home runs (18th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Diamondbacks this season, Gomber has thrown six innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out four.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Slade Cecconi

The Diamondbacks will send Cecconi to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the San Diego Padres while allowing one hit.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 2.84, a batting average against of .217 and 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.