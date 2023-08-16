Player prop betting options for Corbin Carroll, Ryan McMahon and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Wednesday, starting at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has collected 105 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .248/.331/.455 slash line on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 112 hits with 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 45 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 35 bases.

He's slashed .271/.353/.508 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 34 doubles, 26 home runs, 47 walks and 78 RBI (117 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a .270/.343/.528 slash line on the season.

Walker brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rockies Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 11 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

