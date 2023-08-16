After batting .086 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Slade Cecconi) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is hitting .160 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

This year, Toglia has posted at least one hit in 15 of 32 games (46.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has had an RBI in seven games this season.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .196 AVG .127 .268 OBP .172 .275 SLG .218 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 4 RBI 3 20/5 K/BB 20/2 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings