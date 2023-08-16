Jurickson Profar vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Slade Cecconi on the mound, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks while hitting .241.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 102 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.5% of them.
- In 6.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (25.5%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (10.8%).
- In 40.2% of his games this year (41 of 102), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.285
|AVG
|.200
|.367
|OBP
|.278
|.435
|SLG
|.307
|21
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|18
|32/22
|K/BB
|48/21
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Cecconi (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up one hit.
