The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .271 with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 23 walks.

Blackmon has picked up a hit in 72.4% of his 58 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.6% of them.

He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 58), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.8% of his games this year, Blackmon has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 25 .290 AVG .245 .371 OBP .333 .476 SLG .372 14 XBH 8 3 HR 2 19 RBI 8 15/15 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0

