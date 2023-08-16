Brendan Rodgers -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Slade Cecconi on the mound, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is hitting .186 with a double and a walk.

Rodgers has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.

In three games this year, Rodgers has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in one of 11 games.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 .190 AVG .182 .190 OBP .250 .238 SLG .182 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 1 8/0 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings