Brendan Rodgers -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Slade Cecconi on the mound, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

  • Rodgers is hitting .186 with a double and a walk.
  • Rodgers has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.
  • In three games this year, Rodgers has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in one of 11 games.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
.190 AVG .182
.190 OBP .250
.238 SLG .182
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
3 RBI 1
8/0 K/BB 7/1
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Cecconi (0-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
