The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Trejo has picked up a hit in 50.9% of his 57 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 57 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In 16 games this year (28.1%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21.1% of his games this season (12 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .235 AVG .267 .254 OBP .320 .338 SLG .378 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 12 RBI 8 14/2 K/BB 26/7 1 SB 3

