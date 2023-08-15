Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks play Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 118 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 354 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 21st in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 505 (4.2 per game).

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.48) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.511 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Ty Blach (1-1) will take the mound for the Rockies, his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In four starts this season, Blach has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 2.9 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers L 4-1 Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ty Blach Joe Mantiply 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 8/18/2023 White Sox - Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays - Away Ty Blach Zack Littell

