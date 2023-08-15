After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Joe Mantiply) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

Joe Mantiply TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is hitting .155 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.

This season, Toglia has totaled at least one hit in 14 of 31 games (45.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 31 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has driven in a run in six games this season (19.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 11 of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .188 AVG .127 .250 OBP .172 .250 SLG .218 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 19/4 K/BB 20/2 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings