Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Joe Mantiply on the mound, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.434) thanks to 43 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 79 of 112 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 112), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has an RBI in 40 of 112 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.8% of his games this year (49 of 112), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|57
|.285
|AVG
|.237
|.325
|OBP
|.264
|.470
|SLG
|.400
|22
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|25
|52/9
|K/BB
|69/9
|2
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mantiply makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 32-year-old southpaw has 18 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has put up a 7.20 ERA and averages 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .250 against him.
