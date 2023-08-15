Charlie Blackmon -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Joe Mantiply on the mound, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

Joe Mantiply TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks while batting .271.

In 41 of 57 games this year (71.9%) Blackmon has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (8.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Blackmon has had an RBI in 18 games this season (31.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.0%).

In 28 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 25 .292 AVG .245 .370 OBP .333 .467 SLG .372 13 XBH 8 3 HR 2 18 RBI 8 15/14 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings