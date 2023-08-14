Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks on August 14, 2023
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday (at 8:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI (104 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .250/.335/.462 so far this year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 111 hits with 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 35 bases.
- He's slashed .273/.353/.515 on the season.
- Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a triple and a walk.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has recorded 120 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .281/.357/.492 so far this year.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 8
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.