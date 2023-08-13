Sunday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (45-72) at 4:10 PM (on August 13). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Julio Urias (9-6) for the Dodgers and Kyle Freeland (4-12) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies have gone 1-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (three of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 102 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (40.2%) in those contests.

Colorado has played as an underdog of +260 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (496 total), Colorado is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule