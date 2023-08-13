Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Mike Toglia -- batting .108 with a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is batting .160 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Toglia has gotten a hit in 14 of 30 games this season (46.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 30 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has driven in a run in six games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (36.7%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.127
|.265
|OBP
|.172
|.267
|SLG
|.218
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|20/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 131 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Dodgers will send Urias (9-6) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing batters.
