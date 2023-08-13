The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has an OPS of .717, fueled by an OBP of .292 and a team-best slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Tovar is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 70.9% of his games this season (78 of 110), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (21.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 12 games this year, he has homered (10.9%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 35.5% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.5%.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .276 AVG .242 .317 OBP .269 .444 SLG .408 20 XBH 21 5 HR 7 27 RBI 25 51/9 K/BB 67/9 2 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings