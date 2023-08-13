Brendan Rodgers Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Brendan Rodgers (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .188 with a walk.
- In five of eight games this year, Rodgers has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this year.
- Rodgers has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|.154
|AVG
|.211
|.154
|OBP
|.250
|.154
|SLG
|.211
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/0
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 131 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Urias (9-6) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.39 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
