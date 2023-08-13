Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Robert Austin Wynns is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 9, when he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is hitting .195 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Wynns has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 30 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Wynns has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|2
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.167
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- The Dodgers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
