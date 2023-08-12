Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 103 hits and an OBP of .335, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.
- McMahon has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 16.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.6% of his games this season, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50 of 110 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|58
|.273
|AVG
|.229
|.350
|OBP
|.323
|.505
|SLG
|.422
|25
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|23
|70/23
|K/BB
|72/30
|2
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (7-4) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .219 batting average against him.
