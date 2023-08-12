Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46) and Colorado Rockies (45-71) going head-to-head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:10 PM ET on August 12.

The probable starters are Tony Gonsolin (7-4) for the Dodgers and Peter Lambert (2-3) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies are 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (40.6%) in those contests.

Colorado has been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (495 total), Colorado is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.47 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule