Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Tony Gonsolin) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Dodgers.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Dodgers Player Props
|Rockies vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Dodgers
|Rockies vs Dodgers Odds
|Rockies vs Dodgers Prediction
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .200 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.
- Montero has gotten a hit in 20 of 45 games this season (44.4%), including eight multi-hit games (17.8%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (8.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Montero has had an RBI in 15 games this season (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.9%).
- In 13 games this year (28.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|25
|.270
|AVG
|.149
|.304
|OBP
|.169
|.349
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|22/4
|K/BB
|44/1
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 130 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (7-4) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.