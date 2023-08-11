Player prop bet options for Freddie Freeman, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 103 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 52 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .252/.336/.465 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 95 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 43 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .242/.324/.372 on the year.

Profar brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Lynn Stats

Lance Lynn (8-9) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 24th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

The 36-year-old's 6.11 ERA ranks 65th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 56th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Aug. 6 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 7.0 5 3 3 7 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 4.2 7 7 7 5 2 at Twins Jul. 21 6.2 8 9 6 6 3 at Braves Jul. 15 5.1 6 4 4 6 3

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has put up 158 hits with 43 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .347/.424/.602 so far this season.

Freeman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .512 with eight doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Padres Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has recorded 121 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.384/.576 on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 at Padres Aug. 7 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 at Padres Aug. 6 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0

