Freddie Freeman will lead the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-46) on Friday, August 11, when they battle Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (45-70) at Dodger Stadium at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -300, while the underdog Rockies have +240 odds to upset. Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). An 8.5-run total is set for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - LAD (8-9, 6.11 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (9-8, 5.40 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 93 games this season and won 56 (60.2%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 75% chance to win.

The Dodgers played six of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 41, or 41%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Castro 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+290) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+220) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+340) Mike Toglia 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+270) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+275)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

