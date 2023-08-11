Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-46) against the Colorado Rockies (45-70) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 10:10 PM on August 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (8-9) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (9-8) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 7, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

  • The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
  • The Rockies have a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).
  • The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (41%) in those games.
  • Colorado has been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Colorado scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (494 total, 4.3 per game).
  • The Rockies have pitched to a 5.47 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 6 @ Cardinals W 1-0 Austin Gomber vs Zack Thompson
August 7 @ Brewers L 12-1 Peter Lambert vs Freddy Peralta
August 8 @ Brewers W 7-3 Kyle Freeland vs Wade Miley
August 9 @ Brewers L 7-6 Chris Flexen vs Adrian Houser
August 10 @ Dodgers L 2-1 Ty Blach vs Clayton Kershaw
August 11 @ Dodgers - Austin Gomber vs Lance Lynn
August 12 @ Dodgers - Peter Lambert vs Tony Gonsolin
August 13 @ Dodgers - Chris Flexen vs Julio Urías
August 14 Diamondbacks - Chris Flexen vs Merrill Kelly
August 15 Diamondbacks - Ty Blach vs TBA
August 16 Diamondbacks - Austin Gomber vs Ryne Nelson

