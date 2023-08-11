Brendan Rodgers is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles DodgersAugust 11 at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 7, when he went 0-for-3 against the Brewers.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

  • Rodgers is batting .208 with a walk.
  • In four of six games this season, Rodgers has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.
  • Rodgers has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
.154 AVG .273
.154 OBP .333
.154 SLG .273
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
6/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Lynn gets the start for the Dodgers, his 24th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 6.11 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 36-year-old's 6.11 ERA ranks 65th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 56th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
