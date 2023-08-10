Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Thursday, Ryan McMahon (.583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 103 hits and an OBP of .339, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .469.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- In 69 of 108 games this season (63.9%) McMahon has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (25.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (16.7%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.3% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 46.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|56
|.273
|AVG
|.237
|.350
|OBP
|.329
|.505
|SLG
|.436
|25
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|23
|70/23
|K/BB
|68/29
|2
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kershaw (10-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday, June 28 against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In 16 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 2.55 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.
