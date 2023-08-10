The Los Angeles Dodgers (67-46) will look to Freddie Freeman when they host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (45-69) at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, August 10. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +290 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Dodgers (-375). Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at -115 odds). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (10-4, 2.55 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (1-1, 4.85 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 55, or 59.8%, of the 92 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 78.9% chance to win.

The Dodgers went 5-1 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (41.4%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Rockies the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +290 moneyline listed for this contest.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 4-5.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

