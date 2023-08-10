Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Ty Blach on the hill for the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a four-game series, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 113 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Fueled by 343 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 23rd in the majors with 493 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.50) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.519 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Blach (1-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Blach has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 2.6 innings per appearance.

He has made 10 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Cardinals L 6-2 Away Ty Blach Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals W 1-0 Away Austin Gomber Zack Thompson 8/7/2023 Brewers L 12-1 Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers W 7-3 Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers - Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers - Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers - Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ty Blach -

