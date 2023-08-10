Rockies vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 10
Thursday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (67-46) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (45-69) at 10:10 PM (on August 10). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Dodgers will look to Clayton Kershaw (10-4) against the Rockies and Ty Blach (1-1).
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those games).
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (41.4%) in those contests.
- Colorado has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +290.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 25.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (493 total), Colorado is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.50) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 5
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Ty Blach vs Steven Matz
|August 6
|@ Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Austin Gomber vs Zack Thompson
|August 7
|@ Brewers
|L 12-1
|Peter Lambert vs Freddy Peralta
|August 8
|@ Brewers
|W 7-3
|Kyle Freeland vs Wade Miley
|August 9
|@ Brewers
|L 7-6
|Chris Flexen vs Adrian Houser
|August 10
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ty Blach vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 11
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Lance Lynn
|August 12
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Tony Gonsolin
|August 13
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Julio Urías
|August 14
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Merrill Kelly
|August 15
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Ty Blach vs TBA
