Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while batting .271.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (15.2%).
- He has scored in 29.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.0%.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|50
|.301
|AVG
|.243
|.348
|OBP
|.308
|.506
|SLG
|.354
|20
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|21
|34/14
|K/BB
|49/15
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kershaw (10-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday, June 28 against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In 16 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 2.55 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing batters.
