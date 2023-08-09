Ryan McMahon -- with a slugging percentage of .639 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.338), slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (103) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 76th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

McMahon has had a hit in 69 of 107 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.2%).

He has gone deep in 18 games this season (16.8%), homering in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

McMahon has driven in a run in 37 games this season (34.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (49 of 107), with two or more runs nine times (8.4%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 55 .273 AVG .240 .350 OBP .328 .505 SLG .442 25 XBH 21 10 HR 9 36 RBI 23 70/23 K/BB 67/27 2 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings