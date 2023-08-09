The Milwaukee Brewers (61-54) and Colorado Rockies (45-68) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Brewers will give the ball to Adrian Houser (4-3, 4.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.82 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (4-3, 4.19 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.82 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

The Rockies are sending Flexen (1-5) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.82, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .343 against him.

Flexen has not registered a quality start yet this season.

Flexen heads into this matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 19 appearances this season.

Chris Flexen vs. Brewers

He will face a Brewers offense that is hitting .234 as a unit (27th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .380 (27th in the league) with 121 total home runs (22nd in MLB play).

In six innings over one appearance against the Brewers this season, Flexen has a 6 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are batting .250.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

The Brewers will hand the ball to Houser (4-3) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, a 2.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.521 in 15 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Houser has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.