The Milwaukee Brewers and Brice Turang will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 112 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Colorado is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Rockies' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 487 (4.3 per game).

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Rockies rank 25th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.50 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.521 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Flexen (1-5) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

None of Flexen's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Flexen has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 2.6 innings per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Cardinals W 9-4 Away Chris Flexen Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals L 6-2 Away Ty Blach Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals W 1-0 Away Austin Gomber Zack Thompson 8/7/2023 Brewers L 12-1 Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers W 7-3 Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers - Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers - Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers - Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers - Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly

