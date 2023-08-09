Rockies vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (61-54) and the Colorado Rockies (45-68) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers coming out on top. Game time is at 2:10 PM on August 9.
The Brewers will look to Adrian Houser (4-3) against the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-5).
Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those matchups had spread set by sportsbooks).
- The Rockies have been victorious in 41, or 41.8%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious one time in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (487 total), Colorado is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.50 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 4
|@ Cardinals
|W 9-4
|Chris Flexen vs Adam Wainwright
|August 5
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Ty Blach vs Steven Matz
|August 6
|@ Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Austin Gomber vs Zack Thompson
|August 7
|@ Brewers
|L 12-1
|Peter Lambert vs Freddy Peralta
|August 8
|@ Brewers
|W 7-3
|Kyle Freeland vs Wade Miley
|August 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Adrian Houser
|August 10
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ty Blach vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 11
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Lance Lynn
|August 12
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Tony Gonsolin
|August 13
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Julio Urías
|August 14
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Merrill Kelly
