Wednesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (61-54) and the Colorado Rockies (45-68) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers coming out on top. Game time is at 2:10 PM on August 9.

The Brewers will look to Adrian Houser (4-3) against the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-5).

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those matchups had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Rockies have been victorious in 41, or 41.8%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious one time in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (487 total), Colorado is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.50 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule