Brendan Rodgers Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on August 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers has a walk while hitting .208.
- Rodgers has had a base hit in four of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
- Rodgers has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.154
|AVG
|.273
|.154
|OBP
|.333
|.154
|SLG
|.273
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Houser (4-3) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
