Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Minnesota Vikings' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +4000, put them 15th in the NFL.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +280
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.
- The Vikings and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 17 times last season.
- Minnesota had the seventh-ranked offense last season (361.5 yards per game), and it was less effective defensively, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.
- Last year the Vikings were 8-1 at home and 5-3 on the road.
- When favored, Minnesota was undefeated (11-0) last season, but finished just 1-4 as the underdog.
- The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.
Vikings Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.
- Cousins also ran for 97 yards and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, catching 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).
- T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Jordan Hicks collected 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
