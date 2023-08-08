Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (44-68) at American Family Field on Tuesday, August 8. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Brewers (-210). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (6-2, 3.01 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-12, 4.86 ERA)

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 57 times and won 33, or 57.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Brewers have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games).

Milwaukee has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 40, or 41.2%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 8-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Brendan Rodgers 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

