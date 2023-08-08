Lynx vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 8
The Minnesota Lynx (13-15) will lean on Napheesa Collier (third in WNBA, 21.6 points per game) to help them take down Kahleah Copper (seventh in league, 19.2) and the Chicago Sky (12-15) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sky matchup.
Lynx vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV and The U
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Lynx vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-3.5)
|165
|-170
|+142
|BetMGM
|Sky (-3.5)
|164.5
|-160
|+135
|PointsBet
|Sky (-3.5)
|165.5
|-170
|+130
|Tipico
|Sky (-3.5)
|165.5
|-165
|+130
Lynx vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Sky have put together a 14-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Lynx have compiled a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- Chicago has been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Minnesota has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more 16 times this season, and covered the spread in eight of those contests.
- In the Sky's 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
- A total of 14 Lynx games this year have hit the over.
