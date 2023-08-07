Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Brewers on August 7, 2023
Player props are available for Christian Yelich and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 103 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 49 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .261/.342/.481 on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 43 walks and 37 RBI (92 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .245/.327/.372 so far this year.
- Profar heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Peralta Stats
- The Brewers' Freddy Peralta (7-8) will make his 22nd start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Peralta has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 47th, 1.243 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 26
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|13
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 21
|5.0
|6
|6
|6
|5
|3
|at Reds
|Jul. 15
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 6
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|10
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Peter Lambert's player props with BetMGM.
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 120 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 53 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He's slashed .287/.371/.476 on the year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 3
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI (88 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He has a .230/.313/.406 slash line on the season.
- Santana has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a home run and two RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.