On Monday, August 7 at 8:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (60-53) host the Colorado Rockies (44-67) at American Family Field. Freddy Peralta will get the ball for the Brewers, while Peter Lambert will take the mound for the Rockies.

The favored Brewers have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +195. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in the game.

Rockies vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (7-8, 4.38 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (2-2, 5.07 ERA)

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 32, or 57.1%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 40, or 41.7%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 13 times, losing every contest.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rockies vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+280) Brendan Rodgers 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+275)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

