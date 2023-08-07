After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is hitting .188 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

This year, Toglia has tallied at least one hit in 13 of 24 games (54.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 24 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has had an RBI in six games this year.

In 10 of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .200 AVG .171 .265 OBP .216 .267 SLG .314 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0

